Was the Golden Ball awarded to Messi before the final?

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final Lionel Messi has been the subject of a major rumor. According to reports, the Argentine could be named the tournament's best player regardless of the outcome of the decisive match against Spain.

However, there is an important caveat: FIFA has not officially confirmed that Messi has won the Golden Ball. Therefore, while the report might be a strong piece of inside information, it is not yet a confirmed fact.

What does the unofficial report say?

The Touchline source stated that FIFA's technical experts have discussed individual awards for the 2026 World Cup and that there are plans to award the Golden Ball to Messi.

The circulating reports suggest that this decision would remain unchanged whether Argentina wins or loses the final. However, no official statement or FIFA document has been released to support this claim.

FIFA has not yet announced the winner

According to official FIFA information, the main individual awards at the 2026 World Cup, including the Golden Ball, are selected by members of the Technical Study Group. These experts have technically and statistically analyzed all 104 matches of the tournament.

In a document published by FIFA on July 14, Messi is not listed as the sole winner, but rather as one of the main contenders alongside Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Jude Bellingham . Therefore, it is too early to conclude that the award has already been given to Messi.

Messi's stats make him the favorite

The 39-year-old Messi has scored eight goals and provided four assists during the 2026 World Cup. With a total of 12 goal contributions, he has been one of the decisive players in Argentina's run to the final.

Messi played every minute of the knockout stages. Despite two of Argentina's matches going into extra time, the captain remained on the pitch to lead his team.

In this regard, there is no doubt that Messi is the clear favorite for the Golden Ball. But being a favorite and having the award officially confirmed are two different things. Football insiders sometimes celebrate before the goal, while VAR hasn't checked it yet.

Can the final result change the decision?

The unofficial report claims the final result will not affect Messi receiving the award. However, until FIFA announces the winner, this information cannot be taken as a guaranteed decision.

The performance in the final against Spain could also influence the experts' final assessment. Especially if Messi scores, provides an assist, or leads Argentina to a second consecutive title, his position will be further solidified. This is just a potential scenario based on available information.

When is the Spain vs. Argentina final?

The 2026 World Cup final will be held on July 19 at the New York–New Jersey Stadium. The match kicks off at 15:00 local time. This corresponds to 00:00 on the night of July 19 to July 20 in Uzbekistan time.

Argentina will attempt to win their second consecutive World Cup. Spain, meanwhile, aims to become world champions for the second time since 2010.

One thing is certain: Messi is the top favorite for the Golden Ball. But the report that the award is guaranteed to him before the final is still awaiting official confirmation.

Do you think it is fair for Messi to be awarded the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball regardless of the final result?