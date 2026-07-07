Which documents will be checked electronically starting July 1?

Starting July 1, changes have been made to the procedure for checking documents by the traffic police. However, this does not mean that all documents can be shown via phone.

The Road Safety Service explains that drivers must carry the original copy of their biometric passport or ID card with them. When requested by an inspector, a document confirming identity must be presented.

Certain other documents will be checked via electronic databases. They are as follows:

• Driver's license

• Vehicle registration certificate (technical passport)

• Insurance policy

• Power of attorney

• Permit for window tinting

The inspector will obtain this information from state information systems.

Therefore, a physical copy of a passport or ID card is still mandatory for driving a vehicle. Other primary documents can be checked electronically.