Which documents will be checked electronically starting July 1?

·44·Society
Which documents will be checked electronically starting July 1?

Starting July 1, changes have been made to the procedure for checking documents by the traffic police. However, this does not mean that all documents can be shown via phone.

The Road Safety Service explains that drivers must carry the original copy of their biometric passport or ID card with them. When requested by an inspector, a document confirming identity must be presented.

Certain other documents will be checked via electronic databases. They are as follows:

• Driver's license
• Vehicle registration certificate (technical passport)
• Insurance policy
• Power of attorney
• Permit for window tinting

The inspector will obtain this information from state information systems.

Therefore, a physical copy of a passport or ID card is still mandatory for driving a vehicle. Other primary documents can be checked electronically.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Family reconciled: Three children will grow up with their parentsFamily reconciled: Three children will grow up with their parentsToday, 15:13MIB: Collateralized special machinery seized due to loan debtMIB: Collateralized special machinery seized due to loan debtToday, 14:26Individual providing illegal religious education to 27 children identified in NamanganIndividual providing illegal religious education to 27 children identified in NamanganToday, 14:12Plans to change the 'O‘', 'G‘', 'Sh', and 'Ch' letters in the alphabetPlans to change the 'O‘', 'G‘', 'Sh', and 'Ch' letters in the alphabetToday, 14:11Individual promising university admission caught while accepting moneyIndividual promising university admission caught while accepting moneyToday, 13:58New drinking water pipeline being laid in ChilanzarNew drinking water pipeline being laid in ChilanzarToday, 13:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
Uzbek who left a $450,000 job is now a million-dollar business owner
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone