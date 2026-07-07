John Terry: Jude Bellingham's playing style resembles Zinedine Zidane

Former England captain John Terry has praised the phenomenal performance of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham at the World Cup. The legendary defender compared the 21-year-old midfielder to one of the greatest figures in football history — Zinedine Zidane. Terry believes Bellingham is currently the most important figure in the 'Three Lions' squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

After the dramatic match against Mexico, which ended in a 3-2 victory for England, Terry could not hide his admiration. In that game, Jude Bellingham scored a brace, securing his team's place in the quarter-finals. According to Goal.com, Terry stated on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show that Bellingham's movements remind him of Zidane in his prime.

"Watching Jude's game the other day, I compared him to Zinedine Zidane. Maybe it's a bold comparison, but his movements on the pitch are simply incredible. His two goals and his control of the game are a true masterclass," said Chelsea legend John Terry.

Match against Norway and the main threat

The England national team will face Norway in the quarter-finals. John Terry urged Thomas Tuchel's men to be cautious in the upcoming clash. According to him, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is the most dangerous player in the Scandinavian squad. Terry said that if the English can stop Odegaard, their chances of winning will increase significantly.

"Norway is a very disciplined team. All their attacks and build-up play go through Martin Odegaard. If England can neutralize him and Erling Haaland, we will have a great chance to reach the next round," the former defender added.

Terry also acknowledged that England's success does not depend solely on Bellingham, but that a group of leaders has formed in the team. His list includes the following players:

Harry Kane — experience and leadership in the attacking line;

Jude Bellingham — the engine of the game despite his young age;

Declan Rice — stability in the center of the pitch;

Reece James — activity in defense and attack.

In John Terry's opinion, the physical condition and fitness of these players will determine England's fate in the title race. Currently, the team managed by Thomas Tuchel is seen as one of the main favorites of the tournament, but Norway's victory over Brazil is a serious warning for any opponent.