Domestic worker exposed for systematically abusing 91-year-old woman

·43·Society
Domestic worker exposed for systematically abusing 91-year-old woman

In Tashkent, it was confirmed in court that a domestic worker hired to care for a 91-year-old woman had been abusing her for several months. The situation was exposed through footage from hidden surveillance cameras.

According to the court verdict, the 33-year-old woman was hired to perform household chores and care for the elderly woman. However, for approximately 3–4 months, she secretly and systematically beat the 91-year-old woman, causing her bodily injuries.

The vulnerable woman was unable to tell her relatives about the abuse she was enduring. During the trial, the defendant fully confessed to her guilt, stating that she could not control herself due to fatigue from constant work.

According to her testimony, the abuse continued until March 19, 2026. The domestic worker admitted to regularly inflicting bodily injuries by striking the elderly woman on her head, neck, and arms.

On the morning of March 19, she beat the woman again. Shortly after, the grandmother's grandchild entered the room to check on her. The elderly woman could not say anything, only shedding tears. This specific behavior raised suspicions among her relatives.

Following this, the homeowners checked the recordings from the hidden surveillance cameras installed in the house and saw the domestic worker committing the abuse. This footage later served as crucial evidence for the investigation.

According to the court's decision, the woman was found guilty of the crime of torture. She was sentenced to 4 years of restricted freedom.

Tashkent
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