Teenager who secretly took his father's car causes the death of two people

·31·Society
Teenager who secretly took his father's car causes the death of two people

New details have emerged regarding a horrific road traffic accident in the Yunusabad district of Tashkent that claimed the lives of two people. According to the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs, the accident was caused by a minor driving a Kia vehicle.

It is reported that the teenager took his father's car keys without permission at night to go for a drive around the city with his friends. The teenager stated that he was driving at a high speed and, although he saw a Lacetti entering the intersection, he was unable to stop in time.

As a result of the high-impact collision, two citizens in the Lacetti died at the scene. Three others, including two children, were hospitalized.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under Article 266 of the Criminal Code. Under this article, the guilty party could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

TashkentYunusabadKiaLacetti
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