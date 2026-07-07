Gas supply to be cut off in parts of Yunusabad on July 8

Repair work will be carried out at the high-pressure gas distribution point in the 10th microdistrict of the Yunusabad district. In this regard, gas supply will be temporarily suspended in several areas of the district on July 8 from 09:00 to 19:00.

Areas that will be without gas:

• Yunusabad microdistricts 2–19

• "Anorzor", "Shahriston", "Kulolqorgon", "Yolariqa", "Turkiston", "Bobodehqon", "Oqtepa", "Obod", "Posira", "Otchopar 1" and "Otchopar 2" mahallas

• Registon, Mirzaahmedova, Moyqorgon, Binkat and Bogishamol streets

Additionally, gas supply will be restricted for 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in the district, as well as for small and medium-sized business enterprises.

Gas pressure may decrease in the following mahallas:

• "Yunusabad"

• "Posira"

• "Xiyobontepa"

• "Bodomzor"

• "Shivli"

• "Firdavsiy"

• "Yangitarnov"

• "M. Ulugbek"

• "Buyuk Turon"

• "Bozsuv"

• "Iftixor"

• "Jomiy"

• "Toraqorgon"

• "Yangiariq"

• "Usta Shirin"

Gas supply will be restored once the repair work is completed.