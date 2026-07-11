Emergency on the Kamchik Pass: A 'Lacetti' crashed into a barrier and caught fire

Today, July 11, a horrific fire broke out in a passenger car traveling on the Kamchik Pass. Despite the vehicle sustaining serious damage, by a stroke of luck, no one was harmed. Zamin.uz presents the details of the incident.

How did the incident occur?

At 17:50, the Kamchik Special Rescue Department received a report that a Lacetti passenger car had caught fire on the Tashkent–Valley direction of the A-373 highway passing through the pass.

According to preliminary findings, the accident was caused by the following factors:

Loss of control: The driver lost control of the vehicle while driving and crashed into the metal barrier on the side of the road.

Short circuit: As a result of the high-impact collision, a short circuit occurred in the vehicle's electrical system.

Ignition: The electrical fault quickly escalated into a major fire.

Driver's life is out of danger

It is reported that the driver was alone in the car at the time of the incident. After the collision, he assessed the situation correctly and managed to exit the vehicle and reach a safe place immediately. There were no injuries as a result of this unfortunate incident.

Rapid response by rescuers

Following the urgent report, rescue crews from the Kamchik Special Rescue Department arrived at the scene immediately. Thanks to the professional actions of the personnel, the fire in the vehicle was completely extinguished.