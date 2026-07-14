Man faces public backlash for inappropriate behavior toward lions at Tashkent Zoo (video)

·0·Society
Man faces public backlash for inappropriate behavior toward lions at Tashkent Zoo (video)

It has been revealed that some visitors engaged in inappropriate behavior near the enclosure of white lions Johnny and Naomi at the Tashkent Zoo.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. It is reported that some guests deliberately disturbed the animals and treated them with disrespect.

The zoo administration stated that such behavior is unacceptable, as animals also experience stress, fear, and discomfort. Disturbing their peace is considered a violation of visitor rules.

The administration also emphasized that the personal example set by adults is important in raising children. Children learn to treat nature with care primarily through the actions of adults.

The zoo noted that the majority of visitors treat the animals with love and respect. However, such isolated incidents negatively affect the overall atmosphere.

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