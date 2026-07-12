An 'invention' in the heat: A funny lifehack goes viral on social media

·0·Society
An 'invention' in the heat: A funny lifehack goes viral on social media

During the sweltering days of summer, various ways to cool down often appear on social media. But this time, a viral video has captured the attention of thousands of users with its humorous nature.

The footage shows a young man lying on a wooden platform, trying to "escape" the heat by directing water onto his body through a hose attached to a fan. As expected, this unusual "lifehack" brought laughter to many.

Both a fan and water — at the same time

In the video, the young man decided to "upgrade" an ordinary fan.

He attached a hose to the fan, directing the water flow straight onto his body. As a result, he attempts to enjoy both the breeze and the cold water simultaneously.

However, the fact that the water sometimes hits his face quite forcefully makes the video even funnier.

Jokes abound on social media

After the video went viral, users have been leaving various jokes in the comments.

While some called it the "cheapest air conditioner against the heat," others joked that it was an "engineering-level lifehack."

Many noted that it is natural for people to come up with all sorts of ideas during the intense summer heat.

But experts advise caution

Although the video is taken as a joke, experts remind us that using electrical appliances near water can be dangerous.

Bringing water close to an electric fan can lead to short circuits or the risk of electric shock. Therefore, it is advised not to repeat such experiments.

The funny video became the hero of the day

In any case, this video has become one of the most interesting and humorous moments of the summer. This "lifehack" invented to escape the heat provided more laughter than a practical solution and spread quickly across social media.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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