The international search for Ravshan Muhitdinov, a businessman living in Turkey known to the public as “Ravshan Zolotoy,” has been cancelled. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) stated that his guilt was not confirmed following investigative actions.

MIA explains why the search was cancelled

During an MIA press conference, an explanation was provided regarding why the international search warrant for Ravshan Muhitdinov was revoked.

Dilmurod Mirsodiqov, Deputy Head of the Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department, while answering a journalist's question, stated that Muhitdinov's guilt was not confirmed after the investigation.

According to him, a criminal case was initiated regarding the situation in 2021, and a search for “Ravshan Zolotoy” was announced.

Part of the previous case was closed due to the statute of limitations

Dilmurod Mirsodiqov reported that after some time had passed, the part of the criminal case against Ravshan Muhitdinov was closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for prosecution.

Later, additional complaints were filed against him, and based on these, search operations were intensified.

However, after all necessary investigative actions were carried out, it was announced that Muhitdinov's guilt had not been proven. For this reason, the search was cancelled.

He had appeared on the Interpol list

For context, Ravshan Muhitdinov's name appeared on the Interpol “Red Notice” list in April.

At that time, it was reported that he was wanted on several serious charges. These included intentional destruction of or damage to property, organizing, leading, or participating in an organized armed group, as well as hooliganism.

However, based on the latest statement from the MIA, these charges were not confirmed at the conclusion of the investigation.

What does a “Red Notice” mean?

An Interpol “Red Notice” does not automatically declare a person guilty. It is generally a tool used by law enforcement agencies in other countries, based on a request from one state, to locate and apprehend an individual.

Therefore, while appearing on such a list causes significant public resonance, the final legal assessment is provided through investigative and judicial processes.

In this case as well, the MIA states that the guilt was not confirmed as a result of the investigation.

Why did this news cause such a major discussion?

The name “Ravshan Zolotoy” has long been known to the public. His appearance on the Interpol list in April caused a major stir.

Now, the cancellation of the search has raised new questions: on what grounds was the previous search announced? Why were the additional complaints not confirmed? What circumstances were examined during the investigation?

The main answer in the MIA's statement is as follows: after all investigative actions, Muhitdinov's guilt was not confirmed, and the search operations were cancelled.

The main legal point

According to the law, any person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a court verdict.

Therefore, in the case of Ravshan Muhitdinov, the announced search, public discussions, or allegations made do not automatically imply the person's guilt.

The latest statement from the MIA marks an important turning point in the case: it was stated that the guilt was not confirmed after the investigative actions.

Search cancelled, questions remain

The cancellation of the international search for Ravshan Muhitdinov is the most significant news surrounding this case. The MIA explained this decision by stating that the guilt was not confirmed as a result of the investigation.

Now, the main question for the public is: how is transparency ensured in the process of announcing and subsequently cancelling searches for such high-profile cases?

Because in such situations, it is not only the fate of an individual that is at stake, but also public trust in the law enforcement system.