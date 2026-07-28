Shocking additional details on the horrific incident in Surkhandarya

A brutal and unimaginable case of domestic violence occurred in the Kumkurgan district of the Surkhandarya region. Law enforcement agencies have initiated a criminal case and arrested a 33-year-old man who tortured and treated his underage daughter with extreme cruelty.

Zamin.uz, relying on the press service of the Surkhandarya Region DIA and media sources, presents shocking details of this horrific event.

1. The application and the ominous video circulated on social media

On July 25 of this year, a woman living in the Kumkurgan district appealed to the district DIA, stating that her 33-year-old husband, Ch.B., had committed cruel acts against his underage daughter and systematically tortured her.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the video showing the father cruelly torturing his daughter was filmed on December 30, 2025. These horrific images later circulated on social media, causing sharp public outrage and disgust.

2. Even more horrific details: Animal dung and boiling water punishment

Daryo.uz reports that the 33-year-old father used savage methods contrary to human dignity to punish his 9-year-old daughter:

Incident details: The father ordered [his daughter] to bring animal dung from the livestock shed at home and tried to force it into the mouth of the 9-year-old girl. Although the girl ran outside in fear, the father called her back inside, laid her on the floor, and forced the dung into her mouth. Most regrettably, he recorded this savagery on his own phone. Then, giving an order to his 7-year-old younger daughter who was in the room, he had her pour the boiling water from a brought bowl into the mouth of his eldest daughter.

3. A criminal case was initiated and the suspect was detained

A criminal case was promptly initiated by the Investigation Department under the Kumkurgan District DIA regarding this horrific and cruel incident.

Article: Article 110 (Torture), Part 2, Clause “a” (against a minor) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Preventive measure: Suspect Ch.B. was detained in a procedural manner and arrested.

Current status: Investigative actions regarding all circumstances are actively continuing.

Key facts and information about the incident

Aspect / Indicator Details Location of the incident Surkhandarya region, Kumkurgan district Suspect 33-year-old father (Ch.B.) Victim 9-year-old underage girl Method of punishment Forced to eat animal dung and scalded with boiling water Criminal Code Article Article 110, Part 2, Clause “a” (Torture) Investigation status Suspect arrested, investigation underway

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