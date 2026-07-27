A video of a young man brutally beating a girl spreads on social media

A video showing a young man committing acts of violence against a girl has sparked widespread discussions on social media. The footage shows the young man striking the girl hard in the face and arms several times.

According to preliminary information and social media users, the victim has a speech impediment and is suspected to be deaf-mute. The video also shows that the girl is unable to defend herself or ask for help.

This incident has caused sharp outrage among internet users. Many are demanding that a legal assessment be given to the actions of the person who committed violence against the woman, and that official responses be issued by the relevant authorities regarding the situation.

The fact that the victim is deaf-mute has not yet been officially confirmed.