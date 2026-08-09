Arman Tsarukyan Chooses Uzbek Plov: Footage Draws Attention (Video)

Arman Tsarukyan, one of the well-known fighters in the MMA world, has this time attracted fans’ attention not with his performance in the octagon, but with footage of him around a table. The video at the end of the article shows the athlete eating Uzbek plov with his hands from a large platter to the accompaniment of traditional Uzbek music.

The fact that the plov was served in a huge portion with large pieces of meat made the footage even more vivid. Tsarukyan did not merely taste the dish, but ate it in a manner close to the traditions of the national table.

A huge platter of plov takes center stage

The footage shows a large traditional platter of plov placed in front of Tsarukyan.

The dish includes large pieces of meat, carrots and other traditional ingredients alongside the rice. In addition to the plov, the table also features a salad made from tomatoes and onions, as well as bread.

Notably, the athlete chose to eat the plov with his hands rather than using a spoon or fork. The footage also shows him taking some salad and eating it together with the plov.

Such a spread differs from the athlete’s usual diet

Professional MMA fighters typically keep very strict track of their weight, calorie intake and food composition before competitions.

For this reason, footage of Tsarukyan sitting in front of a large platter of plov naturally seemed especially interesting to fans. However, the video does not prove that the athlete ate the entire platter himself — the footage only shows him eating some of the dish.

It is also not stated where or when the footage was recorded.

Uzbek plov is attracting foreign athletes as well

Plov is considered one of the most famous dishes in Uzbekistan’s gastronomic culture. Serving it on a large platter and eating it with salad and bread are familiar features of the national table.

From this perspective, the footage featuring Tsarukyan attracted attention not only from sports fans, but also from those interested in national cuisine.

In particular, a world-famous MMA athlete eating Uzbek plov with such relish is one of those “warm” and unusual moments that could spread across social media.

A different Tsarukyan outside the octagon

Fans are usually accustomed to seeing Arman Tsarukyan in the gym, at weigh-ins or during fights.

These images show an entirely different setting: the athlete is sitting calmly around a table and enjoying a traditional dish.

Sometimes such simple glimpses of sports stars’ everyday lives affect fans more closely than an official interview or a fight.

This time, too, the focus was not the octagon — it was Uzbek plov on a large platter.

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