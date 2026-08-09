Earthquake in Andijan: Which Districts Felt the Tremors More Strongly?
Today, August 9, an earthquake was recorded in Andijan Region. The Republican Center for Seismoprognostic Monitoring officially reported this.
According to the center, the tremors occurred at 08:33. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 276 kilometers southeast of Tashkent, with a magnitude of 3 and a focal depth of 10 kilometers.
According to specialists, the earthquake’s coordinates were 40.57° north latitude and 72.37° east longitude.
The tremors were felt in the following districts of Uzbekistan:
Marhamat District — 2–3 points (8 km);
Buloqboshi District — 2–3 points (10 km);
Asaka District — 2 points (17 km);
Khojaabad District — 2 points (22 km).
No official information has yet been provided about casualties or destruction caused by the earthquake.
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