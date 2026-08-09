Ra’no Zokirova turns 57: unexpected gift from her son and daughter-in-law (video)

·71·Culture
Ra’no Zokirova turns 57: unexpected gift from her son and daughter-in-law (video)

Uzbekistan’s Honored Artist Ra’no Zokirova turned 57 on August 7. The actress’s birthday became known to the general public through a video posted on Instagram by her son.

The video shows Ra’no Zokirova’s son Umid Zokirov and his wife, actress Dilbar Zokirova, preparing a special gift for his mother. They bought the actress a large bouquet of beautiful yellow roses and placed ten $100 bills among the flowers. They then congratulated Ra’no Zokirova on her birthday together.

The actress was delighted by the attention from her loved ones. She said that money was merely ordinary paper and that love and attention were what mattered most to a person, and thanked her son and daughter-in-law.

The actress’s heartfelt moments also touched her followers. In the comments, many fans congratulated Ra’no Zokirova on her birthday and wished her good health, a long life and family happiness.

For reference, Ra’no Zokirova, an Honored Artist of Uzbekistan and an actress in Uzbek and Soviet theater and cinema, was born on August 7, 1969, in Tashkent. She studied at the Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture. Over the course of her long creative career, the actress has carved out a distinctive place in theater and cinema.

Ra’no ZokirovaUzbekistanTashkentInstagramUmid Zokirov
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