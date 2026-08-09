“Miss World” Ayshvariya Ray appeared with her 15-year-old daughter (video)

·147·Culture
“Miss World” Ayshvariya Ray appeared with her 15-year-old daughter (video)

Indian actress Ayshvariya Ray, known as “Miss World,” once again attracted fans’ attention with a photo taken with her 15-year-old daughter, Aradhya.

Aradhya is studying at one of India’s most prestigious educational institutions — Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She actively participates in school plays and various events, demonstrating her interest in the stage.

For this reason, speculation has also emerged that Aradhya may become an actress in the future. In particular, it is said that her father, Abhishek Bachchan, and grandfather, the famous actor Amitabh Bachchan, do not oppose her interest in the arts.

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter posing in traditional Indian outfits.

However, reports have also circulated that there are differing views within the family regarding Aradhya’s future. It is emphasized that Ayshvariya Ray herself and her grandmother, Jayya Bachchan, want Aradhya to live a peaceful and prosperous life and marry a worthy person.

Aradhya is already trying her hand on stage. Time will tell which path she chooses in the future — acting or another field.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai won the 'Miss World' title in 1994.

Aishwarya Rai smiling with the crown and "Miss World 1994" sash.
Aishwarya RaiAmitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanIndiaDhirubhai Ambani International School
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