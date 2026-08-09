Meizu launches new 80-watt Pandaer PTC16 charger

·32·Technology
Meizu launches new 80-watt Pandaer PTC16 charger

Pandaer, a Meizu brand, has officially launched the new Pandaer PTC16 charger, which combines compact dimensions with high power. According to ixbt.com, the device is based on modern gallium nitride (GaN) technology and stands out from similar gadgets on the market with its compact size and ultra-thin body. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports it.

The new adapter features a flat body just 13.9 millimeters thick, measuring 85.5 × 50 millimeters overall and weighing 99 grams. These specifications allow users to carry the charger comfortably in an everyday bag or even a wallet.

Technical capabilities and power distribution

The adapter is equipped with three modern USB-C ports, allowing users to charge several gadgets simultaneously. The primary USB-C port can deliver up to 80 watts using Meizu’s proprietary mCharge technology. For devices from other brands, it provides up to 65 watts via the USB Power Delivery 3.0 and PPS protocols.

Each of the other two USB-C ports also supports up to 65 watts. As a result, the Pandaer PTC16 can charge not only smartphones and tablets but also some laptops without difficulty. When multiple devices are connected at once, power is distributed automatically: with two ports in use, the output is 45+20 W or 45+15 W; when all three ports are used, the primary port supplies 45 W, while the other two provide 15 watts each.

Protocols and pricing

The charger supports a wide range of fast-charging protocols, including Meizu mCharge, USB PD 3.0, PPS, AVS, as well as Huawei FCP, SCP and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ standards. This ensures excellent compatibility with mobile and portable devices from various manufacturers.

The Pandaer PTC16 is currently available from the official TMall online store for 229 yuan, or approximately 32 US dollars. With special promotion coupons, the price of this compact and powerful gadget can be reduced to 149 yuan, or about 21 dollars.

MeizuPandaer PTC16Charging DeviceGaN TechnologyTechnology
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