One of the most high-profile events of the European football transfer window has unfolded. According to Goal.com, experienced manager Jose Mourinho was furious that Manchester City midfielder Rodri would not join Real Madrid. The Portuguese coach had viewed the Spanish midfielder as the key piece of his central tactical plans, but the player turned his attention to arch-rivals Barcelona. Goal.com reports this.

According to information published by SPORT, Jose Mourinho was shocked by the news and could not hide his anger. He had structured the entire summer pre-season around the arrival of the world champion. However, the player's decision to choose the Catalan club derailed all of the manager's plans.

Conflict with the Board and a New Situation

The situation led to several tense conversations between Real Madrid's board and the manager. Although Jose Mourinho immediately demanded the signing of another high-profile alternative, the club's leadership firmly stated that no other midfielder would be added to the center of the pitch. As a result, the transfer window closed, and the coaching staff has been forced to work with the options available in the current squad.

Jose Mourinho is now trying to fundamentally reshape the team's structure and make maximum use of the existing players' abilities. Under the plan, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler will take on more important roles in possession and distribution. In particular, Bernardo Silva is expected to operate in a deeper midfield partnership alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni.

This tactical change places enormous responsibility on the young Arda Guler. Jose Mourinho sees the Turkish prodigy as the team's main creative force, capable of reaching the level once displayed by Mesut Özil. During training at Valdebebas, the coaching staff is working to compensate for the absence of a specialist defensive midfielder through the technical ability of Bernardo Silva and Arda.

A Contingency Plan for the Future and a Young Talent

Although Real Madrid have decided not to sign another defensive midfielder to replace Rodri for now, the club has already outlined a €30 million alternative plan for the future. Eighteen-year-old Ajax talent Jorthy Mokio has caught the attention of the Los Blancos scouts. His physical qualities are believed to be fully suited to the demands of La Liga.

However, bringing the Belgian footballer to Madrid will not be easy, as he is under contract until 2031. Real Madrid are expected to wait for Rodri's move to Barcelona to be officially announced before stepping up negotiations for the Belgian player. This shows that the club's transfer policy is focusing not only on established stars but also on promising young talents.