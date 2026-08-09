Rodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over Transfer

·40·Sport
Rodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over Transfer

One of the most high-profile events of the European football transfer window has unfolded. According to Goal.com, experienced manager Jose Mourinho was furious that Manchester City midfielder Rodri would not join Real Madrid. The Portuguese coach had viewed the Spanish midfielder as the key piece of his central tactical plans, but the player turned his attention to arch-rivals Barcelona. Goal.com reports this.

According to information published by SPORT, Jose Mourinho was shocked by the news and could not hide his anger. He had structured the entire summer pre-season around the arrival of the world champion. However, the player's decision to choose the Catalan club derailed all of the manager's plans.

Conflict with the Board and a New Situation

The situation led to several tense conversations between Real Madrid's board and the manager. Although Jose Mourinho immediately demanded the signing of another high-profile alternative, the club's leadership firmly stated that no other midfielder would be added to the center of the pitch. As a result, the transfer window closed, and the coaching staff has been forced to work with the options available in the current squad.

Jose Mourinho is now trying to fundamentally reshape the team's structure and make maximum use of the existing players' abilities. Under the plan, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler will take on more important roles in possession and distribution. In particular, Bernardo Silva is expected to operate in a deeper midfield partnership alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni.

This tactical change places enormous responsibility on the young Arda Guler. Jose Mourinho sees the Turkish prodigy as the team's main creative force, capable of reaching the level once displayed by Mesut Özil. During training at Valdebebas, the coaching staff is working to compensate for the absence of a specialist defensive midfielder through the technical ability of Bernardo Silva and Arda.

A Contingency Plan for the Future and a Young Talent

Although Real Madrid have decided not to sign another defensive midfielder to replace Rodri for now, the club has already outlined a €30 million alternative plan for the future. Eighteen-year-old Ajax talent Jorthy Mokio has caught the attention of the Los Blancos scouts. His physical qualities are believed to be fully suited to the demands of La Liga.

However, bringing the Belgian footballer to Madrid will not be easy, as he is under contract until 2031. Real Madrid are expected to wait for Rodri's move to Barcelona to be officially announced before stepping up negotiations for the Belgian player. This shows that the club's transfer policy is focusing not only on established stars but also on promising young talents.

Jose MourinhoRodriReal MadridBarcelonaTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Arsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordArsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordToday, 13:33Ruben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaRuben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaToday, 13:12Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateHarry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateToday, 13:11Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaChelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaToday, 12:51Rodrigo De Paul scores a goal in memory of Lionel Messi's fatherRodrigo De Paul scores a goal in memory of Lionel Messi's fatherToday, 12:30Federico Valverde reacts to Mourinho's returnFederico Valverde reacts to Mourinho's returnToday, 12:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)