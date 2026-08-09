The “secret to living” to age 90? Which of the 11 habits really works?

There is no single product, exercise or “secret method” that guarantees a healthy and energetic life until the age of 90. However, the habits people repeat every day can have a serious impact on their chances of living a long and healthy life.

Many recommendations about exercise, nutrition, social connections, sleep and keeping the brain active are scientifically supported. However, some popular tips circulating online — such as the claim that “contrast showers are more powerful than medicine” — are not only exaggerated but may also be dangerous for some people.

1. Exercise is one of the most powerful habits for longevity

The phrase “Once you lie down on the sofa, aging begins” is very emphatic, but it contains an important truth: a sedentary lifestyle is not beneficial to health.

According to the World Health Organization, people who are insufficiently physically active have a 20–30 percent higher risk of premature death than active people. Regular exercise is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer and falls, as well as improved brain health and sleep.

You do not have to go to the gym every day. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming, gardening or other active pursuits also count. The WHO recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week.

In this sense, the “energy boost” from gardening is not a mystical process — it may combine movement, fresh air and everyday activity.

2. Don’t “eat less”; eat properly

The absolute claim that “there are no obese people among those who live long lives” is not true. However, excess weight and an unhealthy diet are associated with the risk of a number of chronic diseases.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging emphasizes a varied diet consisting of vegetables, fruits, grains, protein sources, dairy products or their alternatives, and healthy fats for healthy aging. In addition to how much you eat, what you eat also matters.

Therefore, the goal is not to starve yourself. The main task is to obtain the nutrients the body needs while limiting excess calories and highly processed foods.

3. Anger and constant stress really do leave a mark

It is impossible to calculate exactly how many days each upset or disappointment shortens a person’s life. But prolonged stress is a real burden on the body.

According to the American Heart Association, heart rate and blood pressure temporarily rise during stress. Chronic stress can negatively affect sleep, energy, eating habits and heart health.

So “forgive everyone” is not a medical prescription, but managing stress in a healthy way instead of suppressing anger for years — through exercise, communication, relaxation or, when necessary, professional help — is a much more evidence-based strategy.

4. Is a contrast shower better than medicine? No

This is one of the most dangerous exaggerations on the list.

A cold shower may increase feelings of alertness in some people or provide short-term relief after exercise. However, evidence for its effects on immunity, weight loss or longevity is limited. Most importantly, a contrast or cold shower cannot replace any medication.

In people with heart disease or arrhythmia, sudden exposure to cold water may increase blood pressure and heart rate. Therefore, this type of “hardening” is not equally safe for everyone.

In short, replacing medication prescribed by a doctor with a shower is not a life hack.

5. There is an interesting connection between living with purpose and health

“A person lives until they know why they are living” is a poetic expression. But in real life, an interesting link between a sense of purpose and health has indeed been observed.

In an observational study involving more than 13,000 people over the age of 50, those with a stronger sense of purpose in life had a lower risk of all-cause mortality over the following eight years. However, this does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship in which purpose itself extends a person’s life — a healthy lifestyle and other factors may also play a role.

Nevertheless, having a reason, purpose or interest to get up in the morning is far from insignificant in terms of emotional well-being.

6. Laughter is beneficial, but it is not blood-pressure medication

Humor can help reduce stress.

According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter affects the body’s stress response, initially increasing heart rate and blood pressure before helping them fall. It is also associated with muscle relaxation and an improved mood.

However, for someone with hypertension, “laugh more” is not a treatment plan. Humor is merely a beneficial addition.

7. It is better to fear delaying a checkup than to fear the doctor

The approach of “I won’t go to the doctor; it will go away on its own” is not a good strategy, especially as people get older.

Healthy aging involves not only treating illnesses when they arise, but also monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and age-appropriate preventive screenings. The National Institute on Aging identifies combining healthy lifestyle habits with medical monitoring as an important part of healthy aging.

Therefore, the advice to “not be afraid of doctors” does make sense. But replacing doctors with advice from the internet is just as much a mistake.

8. Close relationships may also be important for longevity

“Love: loneliness shortens life” sounds like a romantic slogan, but there is a serious scientific signal behind it.

The CDC links social isolation and loneliness to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, dementia and earlier death. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to this problem.

This is not only about romantic love. Family, friends, neighbors and a social environment in which a person feels valued are also important.

9. Water is necessary, but there is no single standard for everyone

The body needs sufficient fluids. The risk of dehydration increases with age, and it can become a serious health problem.

However, there is no universal formula stating that “everyone must drink exactly this many liters of water per day.” Needs vary depending on the climate, physical activity, body characteristics, medications and illnesses. People with heart or kidney disease in particular may require an individualized approach to fluid intake.

10. Learning new things keeps the brain active

It is never “too late” to learn a new language, musical instrument or technology later in life.

The U.S. National Institute on Aging emphasizes that older adults can learn new skills, form new memories and improve certain abilities. New and mentally challenging activities may benefit memory function, although they do not guarantee the prevention of dementia.

Thus, reading a book, learning a new profession, language, musical instrument or even a new program is not merely a way to fight boredom.

There is no ready-made formula for living to age 90

People cannot fully control genetics, chance, the environment or their medical condition. Therefore, even if all the “right” things are done, no one can guarantee that a person will live to the age of 90.

But there are aspects we can control: regular exercise, healthy eating, avoiding smoking, getting enough sleep, maintaining social connections, managing stress, staying mentally active and monitoring illnesses in a timely manner. The NIA also specifically identifies physical activity, quality nutrition and mental activity among the lifestyle factors associated with healthy aging.

In other words, the goal is not only to live for 90 years. The greatest achievement is to spend as many of those years as possible independently, actively and in good health.

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