Rodrigo De Paul scores a goal in memory of Lionel Messi's father

Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made a moving gesture during the Leagues Cup match against Monterrey, offering support and solidarity to the family of his close friend and captain, Lionel Messi. According to Goal.com, after scoring against the opposition, the Argentine expressed his feelings about his captain's painful loss with a special gesture. At the time, Lionel Messi had urgently returned to Argentina following the death of his father. Goal.com reports .

It was reported that 39-year-old Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, died at the age of 68. He had suffered serious health problems in recent months and had been under medical supervision. After receiving the news from Sanatorio Centro hospital in Argentina, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner immediately traveled to his hometown of Rosario with his wife and children to support his sons, daughters and mother.

An emotional moment and a tribute on the pitch

One of the key moments of the Leagues Cup match was an attack initiated from the center circle by experienced Brazilian footballer Casemiro. He supplied Rodrigo De Paul, who was positioned near the penalty area, with the ball. De Paul made no hesitation, struck a precise shot and opened the scoring to put his team ahead.

After scoring, instead of celebrating traditionally, the midfielder removed his jersey to reveal Lionel Messi's famous number 10 shirt underneath, drawing the attention of fans and experts. The gesture became a striking example of the strong brotherhood within the team and the principle of supporting one another during difficult times.

Jorge Messi's place in world football

The late Jorge Messi was not only a father to his son but also the founder of his vast professional empire and the most trusted adviser of his career. From Lionel's first contract with Barcelona to all his major subsequent transfers, he was always a source of support. Newell's Old Boys, the club connected with Lionel's first steps as a child, also expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and paid special tribute to Jorge's role in his son's career.

Although Inter Miami dominated the match, the opposing team showed character, equalized and ultimately won 2–1. Nevertheless, more than the sporting result, the human values on display and the grief of Lionel Messi's family remained the focus of attention.

The global football community, former teammates and rival clubs are currently sending their deepest condolences and words of support to the Messi family. Lionel Messi is temporarily away from the football pitch to be with his loved ones.