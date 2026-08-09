Federico Valverde reacts to Mourinho's return

·34·Sport
Federico Valverde reacts to Mourinho's return

Federico Valverde, one of Real Madrid's leading midfielders, shared his first impressions of newly appointed head coach José Mourinho.

The words of the 28-year-old Uruguayan midfielder were reported by renowned insider and sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“Working with him is a unique opportunity”

Valverde stressed that training under the experienced Portuguese coach and learning from him would benefit the team:

“I can say that working with José Mourinho is a unique opportunity. We can learn a great deal from him”, said the Real Madrid midfielder.

Mourinho's return to the Santiago Bernabéu

José Mourinho on July 1, 2026, officially returned as Real Madrid head coach and took charge of the team. The Portuguese coach's new contract with the club runs until June 30, 2029 .

Throughout his career, the experienced coach has managed many renowned and famous clubs, including Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, Fenerbahçe, Benfica and União Leiria.

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Federico ValverdeJosé MourinhoReal MadridFabrizio RomanoSantiago Bernabéu
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