A Warm Meeting in Istanbul: Yulduz Rajabova Hosted Fotima Rejametova (video)

Actress Yulduz Rajabova and her husband Emre hosted Fotima Rejametova, who had traveled to Istanbul. Footage shared on social media shows them walking around the city center, spending time together at a restaurant and warmly saying goodbye at the end of their meeting.

In particular, the heartfelt hug exchanged by the two artists when they met attracted fans’ attention. The footage shows that the meeting took place in a warm, friendly atmosphere rather than as an official event.

Walking Together Through the Streets of Istanbul

At the beginning of the video, Fotima Rejametova and Yulduz Rajabova can be seen walking along one of Istanbul’s busy streets.

Tourists, the city tram and the bustling atmosphere typical of Istanbul can be seen around them. They then enter a restaurant and spend time together.

It appears from the footage that the meeting was a simple gathering and conversation.

Heartfelt Conversation Around the Table

At the restaurant, Fotima Rejametova and Yulduz Rajabova are seen having a long conversation around the same table.

Various dishes and traditional Turkish tea are then served. Yulduz Rajabova’s husband Emre also took part in the meeting.

Thus, the gathering in Istanbul became not only a meeting between the two actresses, but also a family-friendly and warm get-together attended by those close to them.

The Hug on the Street Was the Warmest Moment

The footage showing their chance meeting and recognition of one another was especially heartfelt. In the video, Yulduz Rajabova can be seen happily running toward Fotima Rejametova, after which they embrace.

Yulduz Rajabova and Fotima Rejametova continue their conversation outside the restaurant. They then hug each other and warmly say goodbye.

The footage made the warm relationship between the two artists even more apparent.

A Glimpse of Ordinary Life for Fans

Viewers are often accustomed to seeing celebrities on stage, in films or at official events. For this reason, meetings between artists in everyday life always attract interest.

This time, too, the focus was not a major event or a new project, but a simple gathering in Istanbul.

Fotima Rejametova’s visit to Istanbul led to a heartfelt meeting with Yulduz Rajabova and her husband Emre. The footage shared suggests that this reunion was one of the warmest memories of the trip.

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