English League Cup: Chelsea to Face Luton Town

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English League Cup: Chelsea to Face Luton Town

The draw for the second round of the English League Cup (Carabao Cup) has been made, revealing the opening opponents for the competition’s favourites. According to Goal.com, Chelsea and Tottenham will host lower-division sides. The tournament represents one of the first opportunities for English clubs to win silverware during the season. Goal.com reports that.

Five-time winners Chelsea will host Luton Town. The tie is regarded as one of the most notable fixtures in the southern section. The Blues last lifted the trophy in 2015, when they defeated Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham 2:0 in the final.

Tottenham will also play in front of their home fans, hosting Charlton Athletic. The match, which will be contested as a London derby, will be the clubs’ first competitive meeting since 2011. Spurs last won the League Cup in 2008, defeating Chelsea in the final with goals in extra time.

Interesting ties in the southern and northern sections

To reduce the distance fans have to travel, the draw was traditionally split into northern and southern sections. In another intriguing southern tie, Southampton will host West Ham United. The meeting between the two sides is reminiscent of a Premier League clash.

In the northern section, Nottingham Forest’s home meeting with Leeds United emerged as one of the main fixtures. The match will not be easy for Nottingham, who reached the Europa League semi-finals last season. Newcastle United will also host West Bromwich Albion, while Everton will visit Preston North End.

Reigning champions and future plans

Manchester City will enter the competition as reigning champions. They won a dramatic final against Arsenal last season to claim their ninth League Cup trophy. A second-half brace from young talent Nico O’Reilly secured victory for Pep Guardiola’s side. The success gave the head coach the chance to become the first manager in English football history to win the League Cup five times.

The second-round fixtures are scheduled to be played during the week beginning 24 August this year. Although the main draw has now been completed, the exact kick-off times and television broadcast schedules are expected to be officially announced in the coming days.

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