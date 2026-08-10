A new house will be built for the family whose home was demolished in Denov

·133·Society
A new house will be built for the family whose home was demolished in Denov

Public opinion was divided in Denov district of Surxondaryo region after a house that had been illegally built on irrigated land designated for agriculture was demolished. Reports circulated on social media claiming that the home had been demolished without prior warning. However, the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement denied the reports, stating that the action had been carried out on the basis of a court document.

It was reported that the incident was widely discussed on social media on 8 August. Reports claimed that Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement officers were demolishing a citizen’s home without prior warning. However, an investigation found that the demolition had been carried out in accordance with an enforcement document issued by the Denov Interdistrict Civil Court on 29 December 2025.

According to the court document, 0,20 hectares of irrigated agricultural land in the Chuqurqishloq mahalla of the G‘alaba massif in Denov district had been unlawfully occupied. It ordered the demolition of the house and other illegal structures built on the land, as well as the restoration of the land to its original condition.

The enforcement document was received by the Denov district department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement for processing on 24 January. Enforcement proceedings were then formally initiated. The debtors were duly notified of the need to comply with the requirements set out in the court document.

In addition, enforcement actions were suspended for a certain period in accordance with a court ruling. Later, based on the relevant instruction of the court, the suspension was lifted and the enforcement process resumed.

As the debtors had failed to voluntarily comply with the requirements of the court document, compulsory enforcement actions were scheduled for 7 August 2026. The relevant organizations were also notified in advance. As a result, the illegal structures specified in the enforcement document were demolished in accordance with the established procedure, and the court ruling was fully enforced.

A new house will be built for the family

Following the incident, the matter was personally placed under the supervision of the governor of Surxondaryo region. Regional Governor Ulug‘bek Qosimov met with the couple whose home had been demolished, inquired about their situation and discussed the circumstances with them.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the citizen’s housing issue would not be ignored and that the family’s interests would be taken into account. To this end, it was announced that a new home would be built for the family whose house had been demolished.

Thus, although the illegal structures were demolished as part of the enforcement of the court document, measures are now being taken to resolve the family’s housing problem following the incident.

DenovSurxondaryoBureau of Compulsory Enforcement
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Aziza Shukhratova
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