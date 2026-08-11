Gigabyte Introduces New LGA1700 Motherboard with PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E

Gigabyte has introduced an updated version of its popular B760M Gaming DDR4 motherboard, designed for Intel LGA1700 processors. According to ixbt.com, the B760M Gaming WIFI6E DDR4 Gen5 stands out by retaining the key advantages of previous-generation boards while adding modern interfaces. The publication reports that it does so.

One of the main changes is the upgraded slot designed for a graphics card. While the original model used the PCIe 4.0 standard, the new version features a full PCIe 5.0 interface. This allows users to take advantage of the latest technologies while keeping their existing processors and DDR4 memory.

Technical Capabilities and New Standards

Experts note that PCIe 5.0 support can be especially useful when selecting certain modern GeForce graphics cards, particularly models with 8 GB of memory. The new-generation bus increases data transfer speeds and helps maintain high overall system performance.

The device has also received a significant upgrade in wireless connectivity. The Wi-Fi 6E module, absent from the original version, is now integrated into the motherboard, providing higher speed and stability for wireless internet connections.

Internal Components and Expansion Options

According to ixbt.com, the motherboard's other technical features include the following components:

A nine-phase power subsystem and a small heatsink supporting it

Two slots for installing RAM

Two slots for M.2 SSDs (these ports support only the PCIe 4.0 standard)

The motherboard is being marketed as a convenient and cost-effective solution for users who want access to the latest graphics cards and high-speed Wi-Fi networks without upgrading their older-generation processors and memory.