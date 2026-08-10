Collections are being organized in favor of management service companies

The Samarkand Region Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement and its territorial divisions are carrying out systematic work to ensure the enforcement of writs related to the collection of debts in favor of management service companies (MSCs) and the state unitary enterprise “Issiqlik manbai,” based on court decisions.

In particular, during the period elapsed since the beginning of this year, 3 502 writs totaling 3,4 billion soums in favor of management service companies have been completed, while as a result of enforcement actions, 2,2 billion soums in debt was actually collected under 2 697 writs.

In addition, measures to recover debts from debtors’ income and property are being applied in accordance with the procedure established by law in order to ensure the effectiveness of debt collection.

Furthermore, 112 writs totaling 230 million soums in favor of “Issiqlik manbai” SE have been completed, and 142 million soums in debt was actually collected under 78 of them.

Work in this area aimed at ensuring the timely and high-quality enforcement of writs, increasing the effectiveness of debt collection, and strengthening payment discipline in the utilities sector is continuing consistently.