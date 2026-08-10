Social Media Companies Face Lawsuits Over Minor Addiction

·40·Technology
Social Media Companies Face Lawsuits Over Minor Addiction

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco rejected attempts by major technology companies such as Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and Google to have the claims dismissed. According to information distributed by Reuters, the platforms are accused of deliberately designing their products to cause addiction among minors and are facing thousands of lawsuits. TechCrunch.com reports .

The companies had petitioned the court and attempted to defend themselves by relying on the well-known Section 230 rule, which shields platforms from liability for users’ posts. They argued that the rule should also protect them from accusations of failing to warn the public about addictive design choices. However, the court said the appeal had been filed too early for consideration, as such complaints are usually reviewed after a trial.

Consolidation of Thousands of Lawsuits

Thousands of similar lawsuits filed by individuals, state and local governments, and school districts have now been consolidated into one major federal case and will proceed under this arrangement. These legal proceedings are expected to become an important precedent that could seriously affect the future activities of major technology giants.

Experts say it is still difficult to predict how these lawsuits will end. Nevertheless, early results in this area are already sending a serious signal to technology companies. In particular, Meta has already lost two lawsuits in jury trials concerning similar issues related to child safety.

Future Consequences and Safety

Against this backdrop, the impact of social media on the mental health of underage users is being debated more intensely worldwide. The likelihood is growing that platforms’ algorithmic design and mechanisms for keeping young people in front of screens for longer will be subject to legal regulation.

The court’s latest decision could usher in a new era requiring technology companies to take safety and ethical standards more seriously when developing their products. For now, Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and Google are being forced to reconsider their defense strategies.

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