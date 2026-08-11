Viktor Gyökeres’ Future: Niko Kovač Backs the Striker

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Viktor Gyökeres’ Future: Niko Kovač Backs the Striker

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovač praised Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres’ performance after the friendly at Emirates Stadium. Although the German club defeated the London side 3–2, the coach singled out the Swede’s positive qualities. Goal.com reports .

The match marked the second consecutive defeat for Mikel Arteta’s side during their summer preparations. Nevertheless, Viktor Gyökeres converted a penalty in the second half to score.

The striker, formerly of Sporting CP, had been criticised by fans and pundits for his performances in recent matches. His physical condition and activity on the pitch were particularly debated after games against Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund.

Niko Kovač’s comments

At the post-match press conference, Niko Kovač was asked which players from the opposing team had caught his eye, and the German coach singled out Viktor Gyökeres for praise. According to him, the Swedish forward is physically strong, fast and always determined to attack the opposition goal.

“We know him very well,” added the Borussia Dortmund coach, while emphasising that Arsenal also have many other high-quality players.

Manchester City and the new season ahead

Arsenal are currently preparing for important matches ahead, including a clash with Manchester City. Viktor Gyökeres firmly stated that he does not regard the fixture as just another friendly.

The striker believes that winning such matches gives the team extra confidence and boosts their pre-season mood. “When you win, you gain confidence and positive energy,” the forward said.

At the same time, Arsenal’s defence remains under scrutiny after conceding three goals in each of their last two matches. Gyökeres acknowledged that the German club’s movement and tactical options on the pitch had provided the team with a valuable lesson.

Viktor GyökeresNiko KovačBorussia DortmundArsenalManchester City
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