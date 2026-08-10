Cuca confirms a special meeting with Neymar over discipline

·46·Sport
Cuca confirms a special meeting with Neymar over discipline

Santos head coach Cuca has announced that he will hold a special closed-door meeting with captain Neymar about ongoing disciplinary issues and the increasing number of yellow cards. The experienced forward’s suspension kept him out of the match, contributing to the team’s latest defeat and leaving the club in a difficult tournament position. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, Santos lost 2–0 to Atlético-PR in a match played at the Vila Belmiro stadium. Following the defeat, the legendary club remained in the relegation zone at the bottom of the standings. The result once again clearly demonstrated how dependent the team’s attack is on the creativity and presence of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.

Disciplinary issues and an increasing number of cards

This season, the 34-year-old has been booked nine times in 19 appearances across all competitions. For comparison, that figure has already surpassed the eight yellow cards he received throughout the 2025 season. At the post-match press conference, head coach Cuca made no secret of his frustration that his leader is so often forced to leave the pitch.

“Yes, we will definitely talk about the cards. It is very important that he does not miss important matches like today’s,” Goal.com quoted Cuca as saying. The coach stressed that the forward’s absence is seriously affecting the team’s ability to convert chances into goals.

On-field effectiveness and off-field controversies

Despite the difficulties this season, Neymar continues to deliver on the pitch: in 2026, he has recorded eight goals and five assists. However, his regular bookings and suspensions are casting a shadow over the club’s efforts to achieve its main objectives this season.

The disciplinary problems are not limited to referees’ bookings. Recently, after a Brazilian Cup match against Remo, Neymar became embroiled in a controversy with representatives of the opposing team. He was filmed shouting at opposition staff and acting provocatively in the tunnel.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Remo president Antonio Carlos Bezerra. In a statement, he strongly condemned the behavior of a star who should serve as a role model for younger generations. The events have intensified scrutiny of Neymar’s personal conduct as he enters one of the final years of his brilliant career.

NeymarSantosCucaBrazilian ChampionshipFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ronald Araújo Joins Liverpool from Barcelona and Shares Luis Suárez’s AdviceRonald Araújo Joins Liverpool from Barcelona and Shares Luis Suárez’s AdviceToday, 02:40Barcelona Could Beat Real Madrid to Rodri TransferBarcelona Could Beat Real Madrid to Rodri TransferToday, 02:34Micky van de Ven Signs New Contract with TottenhamMicky van de Ven Signs New Contract with TottenhamToday, 02:18Endrick clarifies his future: The Brazilian will stay at Real MadridEndrick clarifies his future: The Brazilian will stay at Real MadridToday, 01:32Inter Reopen Djed Spence Transfer PursuitInter Reopen Djed Spence Transfer PursuitToday, 01:11English League Cup: Chelsea to Face Luton TownEnglish League Cup: Chelsea to Face Luton TownToday, 00:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)