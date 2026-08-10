Cuca confirms a special meeting with Neymar over discipline

Santos head coach Cuca has announced that he will hold a special closed-door meeting with captain Neymar about ongoing disciplinary issues and the increasing number of yellow cards. The experienced forward’s suspension kept him out of the match, contributing to the team’s latest defeat and leaving the club in a difficult tournament position. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, Santos lost 2–0 to Atlético-PR in a match played at the Vila Belmiro stadium. Following the defeat, the legendary club remained in the relegation zone at the bottom of the standings. The result once again clearly demonstrated how dependent the team’s attack is on the creativity and presence of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star.

Disciplinary issues and an increasing number of cards

This season, the 34-year-old has been booked nine times in 19 appearances across all competitions. For comparison, that figure has already surpassed the eight yellow cards he received throughout the 2025 season. At the post-match press conference, head coach Cuca made no secret of his frustration that his leader is so often forced to leave the pitch.

“Yes, we will definitely talk about the cards. It is very important that he does not miss important matches like today’s,” Goal.com quoted Cuca as saying. The coach stressed that the forward’s absence is seriously affecting the team’s ability to convert chances into goals.

On-field effectiveness and off-field controversies

Despite the difficulties this season, Neymar continues to deliver on the pitch: in 2026, he has recorded eight goals and five assists. However, his regular bookings and suspensions are casting a shadow over the club’s efforts to achieve its main objectives this season.

The disciplinary problems are not limited to referees’ bookings. Recently, after a Brazilian Cup match against Remo, Neymar became embroiled in a controversy with representatives of the opposing team. He was filmed shouting at opposition staff and acting provocatively in the tunnel.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Remo president Antonio Carlos Bezerra. In a statement, he strongly condemned the behavior of a star who should serve as a role model for younger generations. The events have intensified scrutiny of Neymar’s personal conduct as he enters one of the final years of his brilliant career.