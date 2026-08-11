Ronald Araujo Joins Liverpool: Transfer Details

Liverpool continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season, with addressing problems in defence becoming an urgent priority. According to ESPN, the Merseyside club have signed Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The transfer is expected to be an important step towards filling gaps in defence. Goal.com reports .

In pre-season friendlies against Leeds United and Monaco, Liverpool took a two-goal lead but ultimately failed to win. These results clearly showed that the team urgently needed additional experienced and reliable players in central defence. As a result, the club’s management immediately stepped up its efforts and completed the transfer of the Uruguay international.

Ronald Araujo’s Football Career

According to ESPN, Ronald Araujo began his career as a forward at Huracán de Rivera before switching to the centre-back position at Rentistas. After attracting attention with his performances in Uruguay’s lower division, he also played for Boston River and caught the eye of Spanish clubs. Barcelona eventually completed his transfer in 2018 despite interest from other teams, including Real Madrid.

The defender initially played for Barcelona’s youth team and quickly stood out for his speed in winning back possession and his dominance in aerial duels. Then-head coach Ernesto Valverde promoted him to the first team. However, his La Liga debut did not go smoothly: he was sent off in his very first appearance against Sevilla in 2019.

Nevertheless, the player overcame these difficulties and became a key part of the team under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernández. Now he is turning a new page in his career and heading to England to prove himself in the Premier League.

Under the terms of the agreement, the English club will cover the player’s full salary. Reports indicate that Ronald Araujo agreed to reduce his wages to speed up the transfer. Liverpool will also have the option to sign him outright for €55 million at the end of the season.