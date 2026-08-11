Barcelona star Ronald Araújo becomes a Liverpool player

English club Liverpool have announced their next major transfer deal. The Merseyside club have signed Barcelona’s 27-year-old Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araújo.

The English club officially confirmed that they had brought the experienced defender in from the Catalan side on loan.

Free loan with a €55 million purchase option

According to earlier reports, the Merseyside club will have the right to sign the player permanently for €55 million once the loan spell ends.

According to renowned insider and journalist Ben Jacobs, the financial details of the deal are as follows:

Loan terms: The player’s loan move cost Liverpool nothing;

Wage obligation: The Reds have taken full responsibility for Araújo’s annual salary;

Major concession: Ronald Araújo himself agreed to a certain reduction in his salary for the new season to make the transfer happen.

La Liga statistics and a new challenge

The Uruguayan defender had stood out for Barcelona with his reliable and combative style of play. Last season in Spain’s La Liga, he made 24 appearances and scored 3 goals successfully.

Now Ronald Araújo will further strengthen Liverpool’s defence as they fight for important victories in the Premier League and Champions League.

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