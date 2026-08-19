Murat Gassiev could face Bakhodir Jalolov

·17·Sport
Murat Gassiev could face Bakhodir Jalolov

The identity of Murat Gassiev’s next opponent could soon become clear. According to Boxing Scene, Uzbekistan’s two-time Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov stands out among the WBA champion’s potential opponents.

Gassiev had previously mentioned several candidates. However, according to Boxing Scene’s analysis, a fight against Jalolov appears to be the most likely option.

Who are Gassiev’s potential opponents?

The Russian boxer has considered several candidates for his next fights. They include:

  • Jarrell Miller;

  • Derek Chisora;

  • Bakhodir Jalolov;

  • Agit Kabayel.

Among them, the Jalolov option is viewed as one of the most intriguing potential matchups.

Jalolov’s professional record is attracting attention

Bakhodir Jalolov remains unbeaten in professional boxing. His record is 17-0, with 15 of his victories coming by knockout.

The Uzbek boxer also won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As a result, he became a two-time consecutive Olympic champion.

A Gassiev–Jalolov fight could become a clash between two powerful punchers in the heavyweight division.

Gassiev defended his championship belt

On July 11, 2026, Murat Gassiev defended his WBA heavyweight title against Peter Kadiru. The Russian boxer defeated his opponent by technical knockout in the sixth round.

After that, the question of his next opponent came to the fore.

A major opportunity for Jalolov as well

If the fight is officially arranged, it would be one of the toughest tests of Jalolov’s professional career.

The Uzbek boxer remains unbeaten in the professional ring and has won 15 of his 17 fights by knockout.

Statistic

Bakhodir Jalolov

Professional record

17-0

Knockouts

15

Olympic gold medals

2

Fighting stance

Southpaw

An official decision is now awaited

A fight between Gassiev and Jalolov has not yet been officially announced. Boxing Scene has presented it as one of the most likely scenarios.

If an agreement is reached, the fight could generate major interest in the heavyweight division. Jalolov’s unbeaten record and Gassiev’s championship status would give the matchup added significance.

Who do you think would have the better chance if a Gassiev–Jalolov fight is arranged? Share your opinion in the comments and send this article to boxing fans on Telegram and social media.

Murat GassievBakhodir JalolovWBAParis
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