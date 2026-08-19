Father and 5-year-old child killed in horrific road accident in Tashkent Region

·32·Society
Father and 5-year-old child killed in horrific road accident in Tashkent Region

A tragic road accident on a highway in Tashkent Region has shocked the public. A young boy and his father died at the scene after a Spark was forced off the road while overtaking and overturned. How was the Cobalt driver who caused the tragedy and fled the scene apprehended, and what severe punishment could he face?

Video circulating online: Forced off the road and horrific rollover

Video footage widely shared on social media clearly shows that, as the Spark was carrying out an overtaking maneuver, the Cobalt sharply cut into its path. As a result, the Spark lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and overturned at the roadside.

Instead of providing assistance, the Cobalt driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.

"As a result of оперативно-розыскные activities carried out by the Tashkent Region IIBB, the identity of the Cobalt driver who fled the scene that same day — 30-year-old X.A. — was established, and he was fully apprehended."

From an official statement by the Tashkent Region IIBB

Details of the tragedy and measures taken

Indicator

Status and details

Location and time of incident

Qorasuv–Bo‘ka–Bekobod road, 15 August, 09:30

Vehicles involved

A Spark and the Cobalt that fled the scene

Victims and injured

A 39-year-old father and his 5-year-old child died; one woman is in serious condition in hospital

Driver's identity

30-year-old X.A. (the Cobalt driver has been apprehended)

Article under which the case was opened

Article 266, Part 3, Clause «a» of the Criminal Code (Causing the death of people)

A serious criminal case: What does the law say?

According to the «Millar» program, two members of one family were killed in the road accident, while the woman who sustained serious injuries remains under doctors' supervision.

A criminal case has been opened over this horrific incident under Article 266, Part 3, Clause «a» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and investigative proceedings are underway. If found guilty, the driver could be sentenced to many years in prison.

In your opinion, should penalties be further tightened against those who deliberately obstruct others while overtaking on the roads and flee after causing a tragedy?

Leave your opinion in the comments and share this warning with all the drivers you know to promote road safety!

Tashkent RegionChevrolet SparkChevrolet CobaltIIBB
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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