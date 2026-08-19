Cristiano Ronaldo Could Visit Uzbekistan in November

Good news for football fans: legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could visit Uzbekistan this November.

The schedule for the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite league stage has been announced. According to it, Tashkent's Pakhtakor are expected to host Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on November 2. Cristiano Ronaldo plays for the Riyadh-based club.

If Ronaldo takes part in the match, it could be his first visit to Uzbekistan. The Portuguese star currently continues his career with Al-Nassr.

Uzbek football fans can look forward to another major match. Fergana's Neftchi are scheduled to host Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal on November 23. Fans could have the chance to see one of world football's stars, Karim Benzema, in this match.

As a result, in November Uzbekistan is expected to see strong interest in two major matches featuring world football stars.

So, will Cristiano Ronaldo come to Tashkent and take the field against Pakhtakor?