Cristiano Ronaldo Could Visit Uzbekistan in November

·37·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Visit Uzbekistan in November

Good news for football fans: legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could visit Uzbekistan this November.

The schedule for the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite league stage has been announced. According to it, Tashkent's Pakhtakor are expected to host Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on November 2. Cristiano Ronaldo plays for the Riyadh-based club.

If Ronaldo takes part in the match, it could be his first visit to Uzbekistan. The Portuguese star currently continues his career with Al-Nassr.

Uzbek football fans can look forward to another major match. Fergana's Neftchi are scheduled to host Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal on November 23. Fans could have the chance to see one of world football's stars, Karim Benzema, in this match.

Side-by-side portraits of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

As a result, in November Uzbekistan is expected to see strong interest in two major matches featuring world football stars.

So, will Cristiano Ronaldo come to Tashkent and take the field against Pakhtakor?

Cristiano RonaldoUzbekistanAl-NassrKarim BenzemaPakhtakor
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