The cartoon dubbed “low-quality” became a hit in China (video)

A low-budget cartoon titled «Buzoqcha Lay» unexpectedly attracted the attention of internet users in China and also sparked interest in cinemas. The film was widely discussed on social media because of its poor-quality graphics and unusual characters.

The film was released on 5 August with virtually no advertising. By 15 August, its total box-office revenue had exceeded 1 million yuan. In some metrics, the cartoon even outperformed «Spider-Man: Brand New Day». In particular, audience occupancy stood at 10.7 percent for «Buzoqcha Lay», compared with 8.5 percent for «Spider-Man».

Most surprisingly, just two people — a mother and her son — worked on the cartoon for 5 years, investing their personal savings in the project.

The film’s unexpected success was driven not by a major advertising campaign, but by unusual discussions online. The spread of videos and opinions about the cartoon, initially known only to a small number of viewers, significantly increased interest in watching it.