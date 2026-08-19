Napoli are looking for a new striker: Gabriel Jesus and other candidates

Italian club Napoli are stepping up their search for a new centre-forward to strengthen the team’s attack. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri wants a competitive central striker in the squad, and the club’s leadership has made this a priority. After Romelu Lukaku was sold to Fenerbahçe, Napoli are looking for a player who can compete for the starting No. 9 role or serve as a suitable partner. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the next two weeks of the transfer window will be decisive for sporting director Giovanni Manna. As the club cannot make a major investment, loan deals or agreements with an option to buy on favourable terms are being considered. Napoli also plan to sell some players to maintain financial balance and raise funds for transfers.

The transfer market and leading candidates

Among the players on Napoli’s radar are several well-known names currently playing in the Premier League. Gabriel Jesus , who is ready to leave Arsenal after the club’s plans changed, is one of Napoli’s main targets. The Brazilian striker is highly appreciated by Massimiliano Allegri. Napoli have already held talks with the London club over the transfer fee and deal structure, but the player himself does not consider moving to Italy a priority and wants to carefully assess other offers that may arrive before the transfer window closes.

Other options from England and different leagues are also being explored. Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to leave Manchester United, is also on Napoli’s radar. Giovanni Manna has contacted the player’s representatives and Manchester United’s leadership, but so far this remains only an initial inquiry. His salary of around €3.5 million per year could be the main obstacle. In addition, the club are considering other striker options.

Squad changes and financial plans

Nicolas Jackson, who returned from Chelsea and did not secure a permanent place at Bayern Munich, is also among the strikers on Napoli’s shortlist. Liam Delap’s name was also proposed through Chelsea, but it was determined that the physically strong forward, born in 2003, does not fit the Azzurri’s needs.

Transfer income will play an important role in fulfilling the head coach’s wishes and completing the squad. In particular:

Lorenzo Lucca, who returned after his loan spell at Nottingham Forest ended, is attracting interest from Fiorentina and Genoa and is expected to leave.

Noa Lang, whom Galatasaray did not sign permanently, could also be put up for sale, with potential buyers in the Netherlands and England.

Ajax are also interested in signing the Dutch footballer.

Napoli’s leadership plan to resolve these issues positively in the coming weeks and bring the required striker to the head coach.