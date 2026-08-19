Exchange rates for August 20 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 20, 2026. According to the bank, the dollar fell by 25.52 soums to 11,794.88 soums.

• The euro rose by 1.12 soums to 13,685.60 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 0.38 soums to 138.67 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 2.68 soums to 15,987.96 soums.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0.1 soums to 74.12 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 6.21 soums to 14,556.19 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 2.64 soums to 1,750.48 soums.