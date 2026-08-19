Arsenal confirm new contract for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick has confirmed that the matter of head coach Mikel Arteta signing a new long-term contract will be resolved positively soon. According to BBC Sport, although the Spanish coach has entered the final 12 months of his current deal, the club’s leadership remains completely calm and regards an agreement as only a matter of time. Goal.com reports on this.

Mikel Arteta has achieved unprecedented results in North London in recent years, radically transforming the team’s playing style and internal culture. Last season, he led Arsenal to their first Premier League title since the legendary 2004 era, ending Manchester City’s dominance and establishing the team as one of the country’s leading forces.

Under the Spanish manager, the London club also reached the UEFA Champions League final, joining Europe’s elite. It is no secret that such major successes have further increased supporters’ interest in the head coach’s future.

Complete mutual understanding between the leadership and the manager

Richard Garlick said there is no tension between the parties and that both remain determined to continue their partnership. The club’s chief executive stated that all attention is currently focused on transfer-window activity, but that the formal documentation is nearing completion.

“Mikel wants to stay at Arsenal, and we want Mikel to be at our club as well. Sealing that with a new contract is only a matter of time. We are all calm and fully confident. We are currently reviewing the transfer window, and I am sure Mikel’s contract will be resolved soon,” BBC Sport quoted Garlick as saying.

Arteta himself has repeatedly stressed that he is extremely happy working at the club and grateful for the culture established within the team. He fully aligns with the club’s future plans and aims to maintain the team’s growth trajectory.

New challenges and higher standards ahead

Ahead of the new season, Arsenal face even more demanding and complex challenges. The team must be physically and mentally prepared to compete in the Champions League and domestic competitions simultaneously. In interviews, Arteta has repeatedly emphasized the importance of further expanding the players’ capabilities while maintaining the high standards that have been set.

Mikel Arteta staying at Arsenal is crucial not only for the supporters but also for the club’s strategic development in the coming years. The leadership’s firm position on the matter further strengthens confidence in the team’s long-term stability and its ability to continue on a winning path.