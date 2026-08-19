Psychoactive mushrooms and 13,000 «slimming» coffees seized in Toshkent

Large-scale special operations were conducted in the capital and Toshkent region by officers of the State Security Service and customs authorities. Cannabis oil brought in from Thailand, hallucinogenic mushrooms and coffee containing potent substances that was to be distributed to the regions were intercepted — how were the criminal schemes exposed, and what awaits those detained?

«Special cargo» from Bangkok: X-ray inspection at the airport

When the luggage of a passenger arriving on the «Bangkok — Toshkent» flight was scanned at Toshkent International Airport, it aroused serious suspicions among customs officers. When the food boxes were opened, an unexpected scene emerged:

"A person born in 2002, residing in O‘rta Chirchiq district of Toshkent region and previously convicted, was exposed while attempting to bring in 978 grams of cannabis oil and nearly 500 grams of mushrooms containing psychoactive substances, concealed among various food products for the purpose of sale."

Operational measures: Seized substances and facts

Region / Location Individuals Prohibited substances identified Purpose and destination Toshkent Airport Born in 2002, resident of O‘rta Chirchiq district (previously convicted) 978 g of cannabis oil, ~500 g of psychoactive mushrooms «Bangkok – Toshkent» flight, intended for sale Toshkent district Individuals born in 1987 and 1989, residents of Farg‘ona region 12 992 units of coffee containing «Sibutramine» In the «Damas» interior, planned distribution in Farg‘ona Legal action Against all participants Criminal proceedings initiated, investigative actions are underway

13,000 units of sibutramine-laced coffee in a «Damas»

The second operation was carried out when a «Damas» vehicle traveling through Toshkent district was stopped. The polyethylene bags belonging to two passengers from Oltiariq and Uchko‘prik districts of Farg‘ona region were inspected:

"During the inspection, 12 992 units of coffee products illegally brought in from a neighboring country and containing the potent substance «Sibutramine» were documented and seized as material evidence. These products were planned to be put on sale in the Farg‘ona Valley."

Criminal proceedings have now been initiated against the offenders in both cases under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, and an investigation is underway.

In your opinion, how should oversight be strengthened against prohibited sibutramine-containing products sold on social media as «miracle coffee for rapid weight loss»?

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