Blogger who beat a taxi driver in Tashkent and had him hospitalized arrested

·1·Society
Blogger who beat a taxi driver in Tashkent and had him hospitalized arrested

A horrific incident that followed a verbal dispute between a taxi driver and a female passenger in the capital’s Yashnobod district has resulted in criminal charges. An Instagram blogger who arrived at the scene, brutally beat the 27-year-old driver and posted a video online containing false accusations has been placed in pretrial detention. What official statement did the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs issue regarding the case, which sparked heated debate online?

Deleted videos and false accusations: How did the incident unfold?

According to Qahramon Xudoyberganov, deputy head of the Information and Multimedia Center of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs, the blogger who committed the hooliganism was detained as part of a criminal case initiated by the Investigative Department:

"On August 17, a dispute broke out between 27-year-old taxi driver Yoqubbek Jo‘raboyev and a woman in Yashnobod district. Afterwards, bloggers who were acquaintances of the passenger arrived at the scene, insulted the driver and used physical force against him. At first, they released a video accusing the driver of «harassment», but after the situation came to light, they asked the public for forgiveness and then deleted all the videos."

Facts of the dispute between the taxi driver and bloggers in Tashkent

Indicator

Details and information

Time and location of incident

August 17, Tashkent (Yashnobod district)

Victim

27-year-old taxi driver Yoqubbek Jo‘raboyev (hospitalized)

Actions of the accused

Insulting, beating and posting a video containing false accusations

Measure taken

The blogger who used physical force was arrested

Investigating authority

Investigative Department of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs

Doctors’ findings: The driver’s serious injuries

The taxi driver, who was injured in the attack, was urgently hospitalized.

According to the results of the medical examination, he suffered serious swelling to the forehead and back of the head, as well as multiple abrasions and bruises to the chest, abdomen, shoulder and hip areas. Investigative proceedings into the incident are currently continuing rigorously.

In your opinion, what punishment should be imposed on such “violent bloggers” who, relying on their social media reputation or influence, pressure ordinary drivers?

Leave your opinions in the comments and share this news with your friends to help strengthen public oversight!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Man fined for sending inappropriate photo to a woman on TelegramMan fined for sending inappropriate photo to a woman on TelegramToday, 15:43Blogger jailed after quarrel with taxi driver: what lies behind the incident?Blogger jailed after quarrel with taxi driver: what lies behind the incident?Today, 15:04Psychoactive mushrooms and 13,000 «slimming» coffees seized in ToshkentPsychoactive mushrooms and 13,000 «slimming» coffees seized in ToshkentToday, 12:26Father and 5-year-old child killed in horrific road accident in Tashkent RegionFather and 5-year-old child killed in horrific road accident in Tashkent RegionToday, 12:24Fire breaks out at a construction materials market in NamanganFire breaks out at a construction materials market in NamanganYesterday, 20:27Important news for first-year students: applications for student dormitories are now openImportant news for first-year students: applications for student dormitories are now openYesterday, 16:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
Jizzakh-based blogger Orzigul Urazmatova died in a traffic accident
Jizzakh-based blogger Orzigul Urazmatova died in a traffic accident