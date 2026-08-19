Blogger who beat a taxi driver in Tashkent and had him hospitalized arrested

A horrific incident that followed a verbal dispute between a taxi driver and a female passenger in the capital’s Yashnobod district has resulted in criminal charges. An Instagram blogger who arrived at the scene, brutally beat the 27-year-old driver and posted a video online containing false accusations has been placed in pretrial detention. What official statement did the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs issue regarding the case, which sparked heated debate online?

Deleted videos and false accusations: How did the incident unfold?

According to Qahramon Xudoyberganov, deputy head of the Information and Multimedia Center of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs, the blogger who committed the hooliganism was detained as part of a criminal case initiated by the Investigative Department:

"On August 17, a dispute broke out between 27-year-old taxi driver Yoqubbek Jo‘raboyev and a woman in Yashnobod district. Afterwards, bloggers who were acquaintances of the passenger arrived at the scene, insulted the driver and used physical force against him. At first, they released a video accusing the driver of «harassment», but after the situation came to light, they asked the public for forgiveness and then deleted all the videos."

Facts of the dispute between the taxi driver and bloggers in Tashkent

Indicator Details and information Time and location of incident August 17, Tashkent (Yashnobod district) Victim 27-year-old taxi driver Yoqubbek Jo‘raboyev (hospitalized) Actions of the accused Insulting, beating and posting a video containing false accusations Measure taken The blogger who used physical force was arrested Investigating authority Investigative Department of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs

Doctors’ findings: The driver’s serious injuries

The taxi driver, who was injured in the attack, was urgently hospitalized.

According to the results of the medical examination, he suffered serious swelling to the forehead and back of the head, as well as multiple abrasions and bruises to the chest, abdomen, shoulder and hip areas. Investigative proceedings into the incident are currently continuing rigorously.

In your opinion, what punishment should be imposed on such “violent bloggers” who, relying on their social media reputation or influence, pressure ordinary drivers?

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