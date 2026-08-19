What demands has José Mourinho set for Real Madrid players?

·26·Sport
What demands has José Mourinho set for Real Madrid players?

José Mourinho, back at Real Madrid, has openly stated his expectations for the team ahead of the new season. The Portuguese coach is demanding discipline, professionalism and a serious attitude toward training.

Mourinho returned to Real Madrid in June and signed a contract to manage the team until the summer of 2029. He is now beginning his second spell at the club after his 2010–2013 tenure.

Mourinho’s main demand: work intelligently

The Portuguese coach said he is currently satisfied with the attitude of the players in his new team.

“The players are behaving impeccably. I told them: the only thing I demand from you is to act intelligently and follow logic.”

Mourinho has set his players a simple but strict rule: arriving late for training is not allowed.

In his view, a player should arrive at the training ground not five minutes before the session starts, but at least one hour earlier than the start of training.

Nutrition and fitness are also under scrutiny

Mourinho’s demands are not limited to arriving at training on time.

He is also calling for a serious approach to the players’ daily routines:

  • arriving at the training ground early;

  • following a diet under the supervision of a nutritionist;

  • working in the gym every day to prevent injuries;

  • arriving at training in top condition;

  • maintaining professional discipline at all times.

“You need to arrive earlier, your nutrition must be supervised by a nutritionist, and you must go to the gym every day to prevent injuries.”

According to the coach, these demands have become basic necessities for achieving top results in modern football.

Mourinho begins his second spell at Real Madrid

José Mourinho first managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013. His return to the club has generated major interest among the fans.

The new contract gives the coach the opportunity to build the team as part of a long-term project.

Category

Information

Coach

José Mourinho

Club

Real Madrid

Return

June 2026

Contract

Until summer 2029

Previous spell

2010–2013

Main demand

Discipline and professionalism

First test: against Espanyol

Real Madrid will play their first competitive match of the new season on 22 August. The Madrid side will face Espanyol away on the opening matchday of La Liga.

Mourinho’s new demands and the discipline he wants to establish at the club will therefore be put to the test in the very first official match.

The main question now is: Can Mourinho take Real Madrid back to the top of Spanish and European football during his second spell at the club?

Do you think Mourinho is right to demand that his players arrive at the training ground an hour early? Share your opinion in the comments and send this article to football fans on Telegram and social media.

José MourinhoReal Madrid
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