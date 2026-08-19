Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu Star in the Same Film

Famous Turkish actors Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu have taken the lead roles together in a film for the first time. The two actors appear as a couple in the new romantic thriller «Geleceği Görmek» («Seeing the Future»).

Hilal Altinbilek is well known to Uzbek viewers for her portrayal of Zulayha in the series «Zulayha», while Serkan Chayog‘lu rose to fame for his role as Ayaz in the series «Olchalar mavsumi». In the new film, Hilal portrays Selen, while Serkan plays Kemal.

The film’s plot revolves around love, danger and the desire to change the future. As the story unfolds, the characters come face to face with a future that may already be known and attempt to change their fate. As a result, the film combines mysterious and dramatic scenes with romantic events.

«Geleceği Görmek» gives viewers the opportunity to see Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu in lead roles in the same screen project for the first time. The film is expected to premiere on the Disney+ platform on August 28.

The actors’ previous popular roles and their on-screen pairing in the new project have further increased interest in the film.