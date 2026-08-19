Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu Star in the Same Film

·0·Culture
Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu Star in the Same Film

Famous Turkish actors Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu have taken the lead roles together in a film for the first time. The two actors appear as a couple in the new romantic thriller «Geleceği Görmek» («Seeing the Future»).

Hilal Altinbilek is well known to Uzbek viewers for her portrayal of Zulayha in the series «Zulayha», while Serkan Chayog‘lu rose to fame for his role as Ayaz in the series «Olchalar mavsumi». In the new film, Hilal portrays Selen, while Serkan plays Kemal.

The film’s plot revolves around love, danger and the desire to change the future. As the story unfolds, the characters come face to face with a future that may already be known and attempt to change their fate. As a result, the film combines mysterious and dramatic scenes with romantic events.

«Geleceği Görmek» gives viewers the opportunity to see Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu in lead roles in the same screen project for the first time. The film is expected to premiere on the Disney+ platform on August 28.

The actors’ previous popular roles and their on-screen pairing in the new project have further increased interest in the film.

Hilal Altinbilek and Serkan Chayog‘lu Star in the Same Film
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Qahramon Abdurahimov Turns 77Qahramon Abdurahimov Turns 77Today, 15:05Maftuna Xolmurodova got married (video)Maftuna Xolmurodova got married (video)Yesterday, 21:38Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev released a snippet of his new song (video)Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev released a snippet of his new song (video)Yesterday, 20:50Dildora Zokirova explained why she named her daughter “Muzdalifabonu” (video)Dildora Zokirova explained why she named her daughter “Muzdalifabonu” (video)Yesterday, 14:13An Unexpected Concert on the “Afrosiyob” Train: Munisa Rizayeva Amazes Passengers! (video)An Unexpected Concert on the “Afrosiyob” Train: Munisa Rizayeva Amazes Passengers! (video)Yesterday, 10:08The “Qichqiriq” and “Neshvill” star died at 36: Questions surrounding Xeyden Panetteri’s deathThe “Qichqiriq” and “Neshvill” star died at 36: Questions surrounding Xeyden Panetteri’s deathYesterday, 10:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger reveal where they will live after the wedding
Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger reveal where they will live after the wedding
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
Maftuna Xolmurotova's comments and photos regarding her mysterious partner are capturing everyone's attention online!
Maftuna Xolmurotova's comments and photos regarding her mysterious partner are capturing everyone's attention online!
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Hard to believe: Zarina Nizomiddinova’s eldest child has turned 18!
Hard to believe: Zarina Nizomiddinova’s eldest child has turned 18!