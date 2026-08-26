Natural gas supply to be temporarily suspended in Mirzo Ulugbek district on August 26

On August 26, the natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended in certain areas of Tashkent's Mirzo Ulugbek district.

According to the report, the gas supply will be cut off from 10:00 to 17:00. This is due to scheduled repair works to connect gas pipelines to a single network.

The works will be carried out by the "Mirzo Ulugbektumangaz" gas supply department of the "Hududgaz Poytaxt" gas supply branch.

The gas supply will be temporarily cut off at the following addresses:

• "Alisherobod" MFY, Milliy bog street, 28 households;

• "Chingeldi" MFY, Milliy bog street, 763 households.

In total, the natural gas supply will be temporarily restricted in 791 households. Gas supply will be restored once the repair works are completed.