Xiaomi presents the Redmi 17C 5G smartphone with a 6000 mAh battery
Xiaomi has expanded its popular device lineup by officially unveiling the new budget-friendly Redmi 17C 5G smartphone, which supports 5G networks. According to Ixbt.com, the device is designed to offer consumers modern technology and long-term autonomy at an affordable price, with the base version estimated at around $220 on the global market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .
Technical capabilities and performanceThe new smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The device is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal flash storage. On the software side, the HyperOS 3 interface based on Android 16 provides users with modern features.
One of the most notable aspects of the model is its large display. The Redmi 17C 5G features a 6.9-inch IPS screen that offers HD+ image quality. Ixbt.com highlights that the screen refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, and its peak brightness is 810 nits.
Camera and robust autonomyRegarding photography capabilities, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera. This provides sufficient capabilities for daily tasks and creating high-quality shots. The optical capabilities of the device are aimed at fully meeting the requirements of budget-class users.
The energy potential of the device is also at a high level. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery and supports 33 W wired charging technology. Such battery capacity allows users to use the device for a long time without a charger.
Additional features and pricing policyIt is worth noting that the model has an IP64-rated body, which protects it from dust and water splashes. The manufacturers have also retained the traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack and a dedicated slot for microSD memory cards.
Currently, the new smartphone has been released in the Singapore market, where it is priced at 279 Singapore dollars — approximately 220 US dollars. This pricing policy makes this device one of the most competitive 5G smartphones on the market.
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