Xiaomi presents the Redmi 17C 5G smartphone with a 6000 mAh battery

·28·Technology
Xiaomi presents the Redmi 17C 5G smartphone with a 6000 mAh battery

Xiaomi has expanded its popular device lineup by officially unveiling the new budget-friendly Redmi 17C 5G smartphone, which supports 5G networks. According to Ixbt.com, the device is designed to offer consumers modern technology and long-term autonomy at an affordable price, with the base version estimated at around $220 on the global market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Technical capabilities and performance

The new smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The device is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal flash storage. On the software side, the HyperOS 3 interface based on Android 16 provides users with modern features.

One of the most notable aspects of the model is its large display. The Redmi 17C 5G features a 6.9-inch IPS screen that offers HD+ image quality. Ixbt.com highlights that the screen refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, and its peak brightness is 810 nits.

Camera and robust autonomy

Regarding photography capabilities, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera. This provides sufficient capabilities for daily tasks and creating high-quality shots. The optical capabilities of the device are aimed at fully meeting the requirements of budget-class users.

The energy potential of the device is also at a high level. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 6000 mAh battery and supports 33 W wired charging technology. Such battery capacity allows users to use the device for a long time without a charger.

Additional features and pricing policy

It is worth noting that the model has an IP64-rated body, which protects it from dust and water splashes. The manufacturers have also retained the traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack and a dedicated slot for microSD memory cards.

Currently, the new smartphone has been released in the Singapore market, where it is priced at 279 Singapore dollars — approximately 220 US dollars. This pricing policy makes this device one of the most competitive 5G smartphones on the market.

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