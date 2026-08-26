IIBB reports the detention of 402 wanted individuals

·43·Society
IIBB reports the detention of 402 wanted individuals

The Tashkent City DIA has provided information on the results of operational-search activities. According to the report, a series of measures have been taken in the capital to combat crime, illegal drug trafficking, and cases of weapons possession.

During the operations, 34 firearms and 668 pieces of ammunition were confiscated. In addition, 49 pneumatic weapons and 1,429 bladed weapons were detected.

In the area of drug-related offenses, 640 illegal trafficking cases were exposed. As a result, over 84 kilograms of narcotics and nearly 4.8 thousand potent substances were removed from circulation.

Information regarding the solving of crimes was also provided. It is noted that 407 criminal cases were solved "in hot pursuit." A total of 402 wanted individuals were detained.

Furthermore, 164 missing citizens were found and returned to their families.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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