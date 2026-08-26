The Fifth Attack: How Ukraine is Disabling Russia's Southern Oil Infrastructure

·76·World
The Fifth Attack: How Ukraine is Disabling Russia's Southern Oil Infrastructure

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a series of powerful drone strikes against strategic oil refining infrastructure in Russia's southern regions. The primary targets of the attack were identified as Afip and in the Rostov region, Novoshakhtinsk oil refineries.

These strikes caused fires at major industrial facilities, halted operations, and resulted in reported civilian casualties and injuries.

Afip Refinery: Fifth attack in 2026 and casualties

The large oil refinery in the Seversky District of Krasnodar Krai has once again become a target for drones:

  • History of consecutive strikes: According to Ukrainian monitoring groups 'Exilenova+', 'Supernova', and the 'Astra' publication, the Afip refinery has been attacked for the fifth time since the beginning of 2026 (previous strikes occurred on January 21, March 14, June 11, and July 14);

  • Damages and casualties: Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that debris from intercepted drones fell on the Afipskaya railway station. A massive fire broke out on the refinery premises. As a result of the incident, 2 people were killed, and 2 others sustained serious injuries;

  • Destruction in residential areas: At least 10 private residential buildings in the Afipsky settlement suffered significant damage.

Novoshakhtinsk Refinery temporarily suspends operations

The scale of the attack on the Rostov region was even broader:

  • 30-drone attack: According to regional governor Yury Slyusar, the area was attacked by approximately 30 drones. Explosions were recorded in the cities of Gukovo, Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Novoshakhtinsk, and surrounding districts;

  • Plant operations halted: The strikes damaged equipment at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, forcing the company to completely halt operations due to the severe damage sustained;

  • Forest and field fires: Due to falling drones, large-scale fires broke out in 4.5 hectares of forest in the Kamensk district and in dry grasslands in the Krasnosulinsky district;

  • Statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense: The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a total of 148 aerial targets were destroyed overnight over Russian territories, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

Fire at the Sinopec and SIBUR project in the Far East

Against the backdrop of explosions in southern Russia, an emergency also occurred in the Far East at the massive Amur Gas Chemical Complex currently under construction in the Amur region.

According to 'Astra', equipment undergoing calibration at this giant plant—being built by Russia's SIBUR and China's Sinopec and expected to become one of the world's largest polymer producers—was immediately shut down to ensure safety.

UkraineRussiaOil RefineriesDrone StrikesEnergy Infrastructure
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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