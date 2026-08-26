How will salaries, stipends, and fines change starting from September 1?

·100·Society
How will salaries, stipends, and fines change starting from September 1?

In Uzbekistan, starting from September 1, 2026, the next important changes in the amounts of population incomes and social payments will come into force. In accordance with the President's Decree No. PF-115 "On increasing the amounts of wages, pensions, stipends, and allowances," the salaries of budgetary organization employees as well as the stipends of students in higher and secondary special education institutions will be increased by 7 percent.

This decree is aimed at increasing the real incomes of the population and strengthening social protection, and it also updates a number of key economic indicators.

What will increase and by how much from September 1?

The main indicators that will be in effect from the first day of autumn are set as follows:

  • Salaries in budgetary organizations: The official salaries of employees in all budgetary institutions will increase by 7 percent;

  • Stipends: The amounts of all types of stipends paid to students will also be increased by 7 percent;

  • Minimum wage (MW): Raised from the current 1 million 271 thousand sums to 1 million 360 thousand sums;

  • Base calculation amount (BCA): Increased from the current 412 thousand sums to 440 thousand sums.

Important note: Setting the base calculation amount (BCA) at 440 thousand sums will, in accordance with legislation, lead to the recalculation of state duties, license fees, traffic and other administrative fines, as well as payments for certain types of public services.

Pensions and allowances: Changes on July 1

According to the requirements of the decree, the process of increasing social allowances and pensions was carried out in stages, and their new amounts had already been increased by 7 percent starting from July 1, 2026:

  • Minimum old-age pension: 983 thousand sums per month;

  • Minimum amount of disability pensions: 1 million 83 thousand sums per month;

  • Base amount for pension calculation: 504 thousand sums.

All additional expenses related to these increases will be fully financed from the State Budget and the extra-budgetary Pension Fund under the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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