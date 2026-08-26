Xiaomi Xring O3 processor shows high performance in Geekbench test

·17·Technology
Xiaomi Xring O3 processor shows high performance in Geekbench test

The newly introduced flagship processor from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Xring O3, has demonstrated high performance in initial independent tests. According to ixbt.com, this flagship chip shows the potential to outperform the strongest competitors in the mobile device market. This is reported by news source.

Experts from the Chinese publication Xiaobai’s Tech Reviews tested the new processor on a special reference device. It turned out that the Xring O3, announced on August 24 of this year, managed to score 3854 points in the Geekbench benchmark in single-core mode.

Performance and multi-core power

This figure is estimated to be on par with leading chipsets such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Apple A19 Pro. When compared to the previous generation Xring O1 model, single-core performance has increased by approximately 25 percent.

However, the most surprising result was recorded in the multi-core test. The new 10-core processor scored an impressive 15,086 points in this stage. For comparison, current Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 devices have not exceeded 12,000 points.

Technological process and prospects

As a result, it was revealed that the multi-core performance of the Xring O3 model is nearly 55 percent higher than last year's Xring O1. Xiaomi engineers also reported that energy efficiency has been significantly improved.

A significant increase was also observed in the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light test, which evaluates graphics capabilities. According to it, the growth in the new chip exceeded 40 percent compared to existing flagship platforms and over 90 percent compared to the previous generation.

Interestingly, unlike the upcoming 2nm solutions from Qualcomm, Apple, and MediaTek, this processor is manufactured based on TSMC's 3nm N3P technological process.

If these initial results are confirmed in mass-produced gadgets, Xiaomi will have a highly competitive and powerful processor of its own. According to reports, the Xring O3 chip is planned to be used in the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max devices.

XiaomiXring O3GeekbenchProcessorTSMC
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