Rarely Seen by Humans: Central Asian Wildcat Captured on Camera in Iran

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Rarely Seen by Humans: Central Asian Wildcat Captured on Camera in Iran

In Central Asia a wildcat found in Central Asia but rarely seen by humans was captured on camera in Iran. The image sparked great interest among nature enthusiasts.

Central Asian wildcat is considered one of the rare predators living in the region’s natural areas. Since it mainly moves through places rarely visited by people, it is difficult to encounter in the wild. The species has also been recorded in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The wildcat being captured on camera in Iran provided an opportunity to observe its life in its natural habitat. Such images may also be important for specialists studying the species’ range and living conditions.

A wildcat living away from human eyes being captured on camera is one of nature’s rare moments.

In some parts of Central Asia, wildlife species still live in places with little human interference.

Central AsiaIranPallas’s CatWildlifeUzbekistan
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