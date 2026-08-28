Man on the brink of death changes his habits and saves his life

·25·World
Man on the brink of death changes his habits and saves his life

After his health severely deteriorated due to alcohol and junk food addiction, 58-year-old Martin Davis decided to change his life completely following a doctor's warning. He was told that if he didn't change his habits, he would die within a few months, but if he did, he could extend his life by another 10 years.

Martin used to start his day with a bacon baguette and a large cappuccino with four spoons of sugar, followed by another sandwich and five chocolate biscuits. For lunch, he chose a Big Mac from McDonald's, and for dinner, he opted for frozen ready-made meals. In addition, he drank at least a bottle of vodka every day. As a result, his weight reached 174.64 kg.

In November 2020, his condition worsened significantly. He was taken to the hospital due to chest pain, shortness of breath, and a sharp rise in blood pressure. Martin said that at the time, he did not consider alcohol a serious problem, but later realized he had been a "functional alcoholic."

After that, he gave up alcohol completely. He also cut out sweets, chocolate, and fast food, changing his diet. Now he mainly eats nuts, seafood, and vegetables, and occasionally prepares curry or chili.

However, Martin's health problems were not fully resolved. He was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea, liver damage, kidney dysfunction, arthritis, and a number of other heart conditions.

A girl in graduation attire and a man are standing in front of a University of Derby banner.

Later, he began training with personal trainer Clive Fearon. Martin took up individual boxing sessions, set up a home gym, and made it a habit to walk 14,000 steps every morning.

As a result of two years of effort, his weight dropped to 78.47 kg.

Martin says he still suffers from health issues. However, his main goal is to see his children graduate from university. He attended his daughter's graduation ceremony and now wants to reach that day for his son as well.

His coach, Clive Fearon, called Martin's transformation an "amazing journey." He noted that the most important result is not just the weight loss, but the change in Martin's attitude toward diet and lifestyle.

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Aziza Shukhratova
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